After Ravens set roster team feeling 'sense of urgency'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens initial 53-man roster is set. It's time to ramp up the work.

"I think the players feel like, 'Hey, let’s go, man. It’s the season.' You feel like the team is kind of consolidated and the season is imminent. We have a daily sign to next opponent. The number is pretty tight right now. I think everybody starts to feel the sense of urgency toward playing the first game," said Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh.

With the opener against the Las Vegas Raiders just 12 days away a handful of players returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time in a while, including receivers Marquise Brown (hamstring) and Sammy Watkins.

"I thought they looked good," said Harbaugh. "It’s good to have them back and we’re going to work now."

Also practicing for the first time since knee surgery was tight end Nick Boyle.

Ty’Son Williams was on the field as the No. 2 running back. Making the season-opening roster was expected after J.K. Dobbins suffered that season-ending knee injury last weekend. Still, he realizes the magnitude of the moment. Last year he went undrafted. This year he’s on an NFL roster.

"It’s crazy, man. Words can’t describe it," he said. "You just keep pressing forward, keeping putting in the work. You let everything else take care of itself."

So, when you make your first week one NFL roster you have to make a call to someone, right? Family? Friend? For Williams… nope.

"I didn’t really make a call," Williams said with a smile. "It was crazy because I saw my mom, she came up to visit and I was trying to see if she would say anything about it but she didn’t even say anything about it."

Tough crowd. Next up is scoring touchdowns in front of one when it counts.

