A 'sense of urgency' as the Ravens begin playoff game week

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Practice No. 1 of the first playoff game week is in the books for the Ravens. Their road to the Super Bowl begins by hosting AFC South champion Houston in the divisional round on Saturday.

There is a different feel around the team with the game so close. The intensity is ratcheted up a notch.

"I think everybody is really prepared and excited to play," said head coach John Harbaugh. "Lamar is ready to go. The guys are ready to go. They have worked hard for this opportunity to get to this point and compete in such a big game."

"We had some time off to regroup, lock back in. I’m hyped, antsy," said quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"I think everybody has a sense of urgency," added receiver Odell Beckham Jr. "We are all anxious to take it a day at a time. But everybody is excited about the opportunity that we have."

As for their opponent, the Texans are coming off a 45-14 wild card beatdown of the Browns. This is not the same team the Ravens defeated 25-9 in the regular season opener. They will get a different, more seasoned group led by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, in the postseason opener.

"They are just 17 weeks better," said Harbaugh. "I think they do a good job. They have steadily improved every single week. I thought they were a very good football team week one. I think if you go back and check your records you’ll find that. They haven’t surprised me. They haven’t surprised us."

"I believe they are more in sync as a team," said Jackson. "I believe they had new guys getting used to [first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans]. They are playing lights out ball right now."

"We are all fighting for the opportunity to earn the opportunity to be able to practice again for another week and it starts with beating a very good team in the Houston Texans," said Beckham Jr. "They’ve got everything rolling and clicking. It’s not going to be an easy task but I think this team is up for the challenge."

"I think they have definitely improved. But, hey, so have we," added linebacker Roquan Smith. "Their offense is definitely clicking but, hey, we wouldn’t want it any other way. So, we are prepared for it and we are ready to go to war regardless of who it’s against and they are the team that’s coming in here. So, business is as business handled."

Injury news: rookie receiver Zay Flowers (calf) returned to the field after missing all of the bye week practices. He was limited. Also back were outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle) and linebacker Malik Harrison (groin). They were limited as well. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), receiver Tylan Wallace (knee) and linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (shoulder) were the absentees. Tight end Mark Andrews was back out there, limited, as he comes back from his ankle injury.

