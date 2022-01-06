A parlay for a playoff berth

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — With sports gambling now legal in Maryland, how about some wagering lingo to break down how the Ravens get to the playoffs?

"If we win this game we just need a three-game parlay now to hit," said Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale. "I don’t want to sound like Pete Rose up here but we just need a three-game parlay to hit. A lot of people bet five and six. Not that I’m a gambler."

Counting the Ravens, it’s really a four-team parlay. A Ravens win... plus a Colts loss... plus a Chargers loss... plus a Dolphins loss or tie this Sunday gets Baltimore into the postseason.

The odds are long.

All the Ravens can do is focus on their contest against the Steelers. It would help if they find their way into the end zone. That is something they failed to do during last week’s loss to the Rams. They need to make the most of their red zone chances.

"The whole offense, though, has to operate better down there to get in the end zone," said Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

It once again looks like Tyler Huntley will be starting at quarterback for the regular season finale. Lamar Jackson is still fighting that ankle injury. Jackson did not practice on Thursday. That's the second straight day this week he missed.

"No update on Lamar. He is day-to-day," said Roman. "I think it’s improving but for me to speak on that bears no weight and carries no weight."

We know who the quarterback will be on the other sideline. It will be Ben Roethlisberger. The future hall of famer is expected to call it a career after Sunday. However, Martindale isn't fully buying it.

"With Ben, I’m not sure it’s going to be his final time. Who knows with Ben? He’s like the Terminator. You think about in the history of this game, of this rivalry, how many times he has been hit. What they don’t show is him getting up and playing the next play or playing the next series. That’s why I said I think he’s like the Terminator."

While the Ravens don’t want to let their rival ride off into the sunset with a win, they also don’t want to watch Watt written into the NFL history books.

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt has 21.5 sacks in 14 games. He is 1.5 away from setting the NFL record for sacks in a season.

"We are definitely going to pay special attention to him," said Roman.

