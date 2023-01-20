30 for 30 Bullies of Baltimore documentary premiering next month

BALTIMORE, Md — Next month ESPN will release their 30 for 30 documentary about the original Ravens Super Bowl team.

The documentary is called Bullies of Baltimore and will feature the team’s defense that helped bring home a championship ring.

Back in May of 2022 ESPN and NFL Films came to Baltimore for some of the filming. Fans attended a special event featuring members of that championship winning team; Ray Lewis, Tony Siragusa, Shannon Sharpe, Trent Dilfer and coach Brian Billick.

After 8 months, ESPN has finally released two trailers for the documentary. You can watch the 30 for 30 Bullies of Baltimore documentary on February 5th at 8:30 p.m. If you miss the premiere, you can watch it on ESPN+ immediately after it airs.

