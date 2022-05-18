Watch
ESPN filming documentary about Ravens' inaugural Super Bowl team

Baltimore Ravens
Posted at 7:14 AM, May 18, 2022
BALTIMORE — ESPN and NFL Films say production is underway on a 30 for 30 documentary about the 2000-2001 Baltimore Ravens.

That Ravens team featured one of the most feared defenses of all time.

A special event, featuring members of that championship winning team is set for next week. Ray Lewis, Tony Siragusa, Shannon Sharpe, Trent Dilfer and coach Brian Billick will be in attendance.

It's called "A Championship Celebration" and it will be held at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall on Monday, May 23.

That event will be filmed as part of the upcoming 30 for 30 documentary. Tickets for the event are on sale for just $35.

