1-on-1 with Bradley Bozeman

BALTIMORE — It was a rough year for the Ravens. It was one full of injury and illness. Baltimore ended the season with the record of 8-9, on a six-game losing streak and out of the playoffs for the first time in four years.

Now the long offseason is underway.

Plenty of decisions are to be made both on and off the field. One of those decisions will involve Ravens center Bradley Bozeman.

WMAR sports reporter Shawn Stepner caught up with Bozeman, one-on-one, to talk about the impending free agent’s future, get his thoughts on the Ravens’ disappointing season and his charitable work.

