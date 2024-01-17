Watch Now
Fan events and rallies leading up to Saturday's playoff game of Ravens vs. Texans

Posted at 7:54 AM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 08:15:25-05

BALTIMORE — As the Ravens prepare to take on the Houston Texans in Saturday's game, fans are getting pumped for the playoffs. The team is hosting a number of events and rallies for fans this week.

Ravens Pop-up Shop
This will be open on Thursday January 18 and Friday January 19 at M&T Bank Stadium from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free parking is available in Lot B.

Playoff Rallies
Ravens cheerleaders and mascots will be at four locations in Baltimore County on Thursday January 18:

  • Mother's North Grille in Timonium from 6-6:45 p.m.
  • Hightopps Backstage Bar & Grille in Timonium from 7-7:45 p.m.
  • The Valley Inn in Timonium from 8-8:45 p.m.
  • Looney's Pub Perry Hall in Nottingham from 9-9:45 p.m.

Purple Friday Caravan
The Ravens will be making stops in Baltimore and Carroll counties on Friday January 19 at the following locations:

  • Jimmy’s Famous Seafood from 6:45-7:45 a.m.
  • Dunkin’ at 822 S. Main St., Hampstead from 8:30-9 a.m.
  • M&T Bank at 1200 N. Main St., Hampstead from 9:05-9:35 a.m.
  • Verizon Wireless at 625 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster from 9:55-10:25 a.m.
  • Safeway at 1312 Londontowne Blvd., Eldersburg from 12-12:30 p.m.

Purple Friday Rallies
Ravens cheerleaders, mascots and members of the Ravens Marching Band will be taking part in two Purple Friday rallies on January 19, Towson Patriot Plaza from 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Baltimore City Hall from 12-1:15 p.m.

Kickoff for the Ravens vs. Texans game is 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. You can watch the game on WMAR.

