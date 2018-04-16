Cottle returns to Bayhawks as Major League Lacrosse club gets ready to open season

Shawn Stepner
5:43 PM, Apr 16, 2018
6:16 PM, Apr 16, 2018

There’s a familiar face returning to the sidelines in Annapolis. He’ll be on-hand as the Chesapeake Bayhawks begin their season this weekend.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - Two years away from the game was enough for lacrosse legend and lifer Dave Cottle.

“Went through the pros and cons and felt like I really like our guys and I want to see if I can help make them better,” said Cottle.

The former Loyola and University of Maryland head coach came out of retirement to rejoin the Bayhawks as their head coach. 

A couple years off has mellowed him just a bit.

“I’m going to try and do a better job not yelling at the referees as much now, now that I had two years away,” he said with a laugh.

The 62-year-old Cottle replaces Brian Rees.

“When you get my age you sleep over anything,” added Cottle. “The last couple nights I have not gotten to sleep as early as I normally do worrying about making sure I give these guys an opportunity to be successful.”

The team’s first chance at success comes on Saturday as the Bayhawks open their season against Dallas. Chesapeake went 7-7 last season. Returning this year, among others, are 6’5’’, 240 lbs. midfielder Myles Jones and last year’s Major League Lacrosse Rookie of the Year Josh Byrne.

“(We) got a good young team. Got some really, really outstanding players. We think the future is pretty bright,” said Cottle.

Game one happens Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. That’s the current home of the Bayhawks. But what about their future home?

Chesapeake Sports and Entertainment Group is set to unveil updated plans for a Crownsville stadium complex on Friday. 

Before that brings the MLL Draft on Wednesday.

