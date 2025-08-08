Towson Tigers football team progresses in training camp with quarterback competition underway

TOWSON, Md. — Training camp is progressing well for the Towson Tigers football team as they prepare for their season opener against Norfolk State on August 28.

The team has shown maturity and focus during the early practices, with players expressing confidence in their preparation.

"We got a mature group, so I mean as far as the functionality of everything, being where they need to be doing what they need to do. really proud of them, excited about what we've been able to get done," head coach Pete Shinnick said.

Hear from coach Shinnick and players as they prepare for the 2025 season QB competition underway at Towson University as team progresses in training camp

Players have been committed to the process as they work toward the upcoming season.

"Everybody's been locked in. Everybody's been putting in the hard work, knowing what we have to do, and focus on the real small details," another cornerback Xavier Terry said.

The energy level has been high throughout camp, with veterans helping newcomers adjust to the team's systems.

"We've been flying around, you know, bringing energy as a whole. offense and defense is flying around. the young guys getting them caught up to speed. I feel like everything has been good with the team,"wide reciever John Dunmore said.

While camp has started smoothly, the Tigers still have a major decision to make at quarterback, where the starting position remains open. Head Coach Pete Shinnick outlined what he's looking for in his eventual starter.

"He's got to embrace the offense. He's got to be able to put us in the best situation possible. And so we really want to take what the defense gives us. So we're looking for a guy who Can see the whole field, understand where his open spots are, understand where the closed spots are. We've had great competition. It's been a lot of fun so far," Shinnick said.

The quarterback competition isn't the only position battle in camp. The team is also working to determine a starting running back, while the wide receiver group appears to be the most established unit on offense.

On defense, the Tigers will feature an inexperienced front line, but they have strong support from the secondary.

"We've been playing football for our whole lives, so just tell them there's nothing new, don't feel nervous, um, and just play -- play how you always play play how you got -- here," Terry said.

