Towson men's lacrosse heads to CAA title game for the third straight season after beating Monmouth.

Towson is making title game appearances a habit.

Towson men's lacrosse returns to CAA title game for third straight year Towson men's lacrosse returns to CAA title game for third straight year

The TU men's lacrosse team is back in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) title game for the third straight season.

The Tigers secured their spot in the title game after defeating 4-seed Monmouth 14-7.

The game was close in the second quarter with a score of 4-3.

Then, Towson flipped the switch and scored eight of the next nine goals.

Towson will now play the victor of 2-seed Drexel and 3-seed Stony Brook on Saturday, May 2, at 3:30 p.m. Tickets for the game are available here: https://am.ticketmaster.com/towson/buy/caamlaxchampionship

The Tigers win their eighth straight game, plus Towson has won 25 consecutive games against league opponents (including league tournament wins), tying for the sixth-longest streak in Division I history.