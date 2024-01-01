Terps looking to feed off the crowd in game against #1 Purdue

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Terps men's basketball team returns from the holiday break with a major test.

The top ranked Purdue Boilermakers come to College Park with a 12-1 record.

The Terps are hot right now, coming back form the break winning their last five games.

Knocking off number one ranked teams is tough though.

The Terps are 10-31 all-time against top ranked opponents.

Their last win, 2008.

Maryland has had success within the Big Ten recently, currently on a 14-game win streak in league play.

Terps leading scorer, guard Jahmir Young, talked about the factor the crowd will play during the home game.

"I mean our crowd is our heart and soul. Just coming in here and showing support, always being loyal to us, coming in and supporting us. We just want to go out there and play the best we can."

The game tips off at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night.