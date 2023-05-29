Terps baseball wins first Big Ten Tournament, beats Iowa 4-0

OMAHA, Neb. — Maryland baseball won its first Big Ten tournament in the team's history on Sunday.

They beat Iowa 4-0.

It was a stalemate for five innings before the Terps broke through for three runs in the fifth inning on a pair of home runs.

Their pitching prowess in this tournament continued as well, with five pitchers working to shut out Iowa.

Terps pitchers only gave up five runs across the entire tournament.

Lorusso's nation-leading 99 RBIs this season helped him earn Most Outstanding Player for the tournament.

He talked about what's next as the team prepares for regionals.

"​You know, I think it's definitely a big momentum shift. Especially when you win a big tournament like this pitching came alive hitting came alive late so if we just keep doing what we're doing whatever regional we are in its gonna be a show," said Nick Lorusso, a Terps infielder.

Regionals start on June 2. Tournament selection is tomorrow at noon.

