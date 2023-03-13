Watch Now
Maryland Men's Basketball secure No. 8 seed in NCAA Tournament

Maryland forward Julian Reese shoots a free throw against Purdue
Posted at 8:09 PM, Mar 12, 2023
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Maryland men's basketball team secured the eighth seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Terps will face No. 9 seed West Virginia in the first round of the tournament in Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday.

The second-round match-up will be on March 18 against the winner of the No. 1 seed Alabama and No. 16 seed Texas A&M Corpus Christi/Southeast Missouri game.

This year marks the Terps' 30th appearance in the NCAA tournament.

