BALTIMORE — Morgan State's football team held their 2025 media day on Sunday inside the university's student center. The Bears are set to kick off their season in 13 days on the road against the University of South Alabama.

WATCH: Morgan State football team prepares for season opener with high expectations Morgan State football team prepares for season opener with high expectations

"The first thing is think about getting better each day and worry about South Alabama," head coach Damon Wilson said.

Finishing 6-6 this season and ranked 3rd in the MEAC, the Bears are looking to turn the corner this year. Many believe it starts with their star linebacker and preseason MEAC Defensive Player of the Year, Erick Hunter, who had an injury-riddled 2024.

"I got a chance to just really see different things and what we need, and it was more team-wise more than it was personal. I was just always about how can I fit in or what role can I take on as a player that's not playing to make sure this team stays accelerated and get to the next point," Hunter said.

To get to the next level, it'll take solid quarterback play. As of now, Coach Wilson hasn't named a starter but says he has a frontrunner.

"Kobe probably has stacked the most days consecutively together, and so Kobe is kind of the leader right now in that room," Wilson said.

The quarterback competition remains friendly despite the stakes.

"We have a great quarterback background. We're all supportive of each other. We all help each other with certain reads and progressions, and just going through film, we're always picking off each other's mistakes, and I feel like the competition has been great," Kobe Muasau said.

Sticking with the offense, lineman Tyler Thomas believes their run game will be their bread and butter this season.

"The style of play we have is up-tempo and very physical. I do feel like we have the depth needed at this point in the season to go ahead and dominate for the rest of the season," Thomas said.

They'll be blocking for the preseason MEAC Offensive Player of the Year, Jason Collins Jr.

"I'm happy to see that I'm acknowledged this. It gave a boost to my family. It makes them proud, but we still got to go get it. It's not given. It's just a watch list, basically," Collins Jr. said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

