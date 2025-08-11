BEL AIR, Md. — For the first time in school history, Harford Community College's men's and women's soccer teams and volleyball team are all coming off a season where they swept their respective region championships.

The men's soccer team captured their first-ever Region 20 Division One championship last season, finishing with a 13-5-3 record.

"To me, you don't really know the level of success of the team until maybe 10, 15, 20 years down the road if you still got some guys from those teams that are attending those important occasions in each other's lives and you know you had a real successful year," Bill Wardele, Harford Community College men’s soccer coach said.

After making history, Harford Community College is aiming to repeat success Harford Community College sports teams aim to build on historic championship sweep

Sam Dragunas, a sophomore on the soccer team expressed the emotional impact of their championship run.

"You get out there, you get to the end of the season. You got you winning games. It feels so good. It's like it's real. It brings us together so much on the women's side," he said.

The women's soccer team enters this season as three-time Region 20 Division One champions, led by fifth-year head coach Rebecca Volk.

"I know what it's like to play here and I know what it's like to beat some of our rivals, so I understand that the meaning and value, you know, in those moments can bring because it kind of ties you to the future," Volk said.

Sophomore Kaylee Nordstrom reflected on what last season's championship meant to her.

"I got my second family. I found like my sisters and everything like that, and it was so cool to create a new bond with all these girls and what we were able to accomplish with such a young team," Nordstrom said.

The volleyball team won the Region 20 Division 2 and East District Championship for the second straight year but will have new leadership this season with Marissa Kozlowski in her first year coaching the Fighting Owls.

"These girls have been very nice, calm, relaxed and into it, and again I can't, I can't be more thankful for just how easy everyone has made it on me," Kozlowski said.

Men's soccer begins August 28. Women's soccer kicks off August 23, and volleyball's first game is August 25.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

