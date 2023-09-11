With playoffs in sight Orioles get Means on the mound, take 'conservative' approach with Bautista

BALTIMORE — The Orioles are back home with a playoff berth in their sights.

"It’s going to be very cool to experience my first clinch as a big-leaguer" said outfielder Cedric Mullins.

Coming into Monday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals, the Orioles' magic number to secure a spot in the postseason was five games. That means five more O's wins and/or losses by competing teams and the Birds clinch a wild card.

"[I’m] excited. I’m proud of this team, what we’ve been doing all year - playing hard, competing, taking care of each other," said outfielder Anthony Santander.

The wild card isn’t the goal. That remains an American League East division title. The magic number for that is 17 between the Orioles and Rays.

The O’s playoff drive is about to get a major push. Returning to the mound on Tuesday night will be John Means.

The lefty is back from Tommy John elbow surgery. His minor league rehab stint is done. He admitted he’ll be nervous when he makes his first major league start since April of last year.

"Yeah, a little bit. It kind of feels like, not debut, but it’s been a while. I’m more looking forward to it than anything but I’m sure I’ll get the nerves before the game."

As Means returns from Tommy John surgery, Orioles general manager Mike Elias said the same surgery is a possibility for Felix Bautista. Elias added the star closer has a partial tear of the UCL. He suffered the injury on August 25.

Bautista is playing catch and they are not ruling out a return this season.

"We are using what the calendar affords us, in terms of some cushion to give this a conservative approach, and see where we’re at before the season is over," said Elias.

