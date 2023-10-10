Win or go home: O's fans excited for Game 3 matchup against Rangers

TIMONIUM, Md. — Many people are having watch parties for tonight's game and several businesses are even offering specials with hope that the O's will bring home a win on Tuesday night.

"I'm extremely excited. I think today's going to be a day which we are going to take the pressure off. I think the hometown fans put a lot of pressure on the team," said James Taylor, an Orioles fan.

It's the excitement for the O's to win tonight's game that's felt by Orioles fans throughout Baltimore and across the globe.

"I've watched it the entire season. Gotten to know the players, gone to the games. It's a great feeling to have that excitement in Baltimore," said Yvonne Zuckerman, another O's fan.

Many people started the celebrations of cheering their team on early.

Others are planning to keep up with the score by any means necessary.

"So I listen to it on the radio and it's pretty neat listening to the play-by-play," Zuckerman said.

Although the game starts at 8:00 p.m. tonight, managers at Hightopps in Timonium say they've crowned a special on beers and hot dogs just for tonight's game.

"I got some wings specials, we got some draft beer specials, the biggest special is every time you buy a draft beer you get a free hot dog," said Kirk Kacala, the manager at Hightopps.

Fans are looking forward to before, during, and after the O's get for their first win of the series.

How are you feeling about the O's heading into this game?

Vote down below!