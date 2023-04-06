Wait for Orioles home opener continues

BALTIMORE — The Orioles may not have taken the field on Thursday to open their 32nd season at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, but they are back in town. After having their game postponed because of inclement weather they are now gearing up for the Friday festivities and their first home game and series of 2023 against the New York Yankees.

The Birds arrive after winning two of three games in Texas and taking their first series win of the year. Baltimore has a 3-3 record and you can say, even after Wednesday's 5-2 loss, they will take the field Friday with some momentum.

The O’s came into Thursday tied for second in the American League with 11 home runs and tied for third in the A.L. with 33 RBI. They were also leading the Majors with 11 stolen bases.

Top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez sparkled in his Major League debut on Wednesday. He registered a no-decision while tossing five innings, allowing four hits, 2 earned runs with a walk and five strikeouts on 83 pitches. He turned things around after a tough spring and beginning the season in triple-A.

Now he is a feel good story to wrap up their season-opening road trip.

"It’s season mode. Spring training is about getting your work in. Sometimes you don’t really focus on the results. It’s all about a buildup to the regular season. I guess the work that we put in kind of got us here," he said after Wednesday's game. "Finally just kid of getting into a groove, into a mode where we’re just going out there, throwing strikes and getting outs."

As for Friday’s game, Dean Kremer is your home opening day starter. The Yanks counter with Clarke Schmidt. Both had similar season debuts last weekend, earning no-decisions in losses. First pitch Friday is set for 3:05 p.m. Pregame festivities begin at 2:30 p.m.

