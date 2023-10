ARLINGTON, Texas — WMAR-2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner and longtime Orioles beat writer Dan Connolly break down the Orioles' season-ending 7-1 ALDS game three loss to the Texas Rangers.

The duo discusses the scene in the postgame clubhouse, pitcher Dean Kremer's outing, why the Orioles were swept by the Rangers, what's next for this young team and more.