BALTIMORE — WMAR-2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner and longtime Orioles beat writer Dan Connolly break down the Orioles' 11-8 ALDS game two loss to the Texas Rangers.

The duo discusses Grayson Rodriguez's short outing, the struggles of the O's bullpen, Jorge Mateo's 4-for-4 night and where the Birds go from here... heading to Texas on the brink of elimination.