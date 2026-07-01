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The sadness continues, the O's lose to the White Sox 9-3

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Nick Wass/AP Photo/Nick Wass
Baltimore Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo looks on during a play review in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, June 30, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
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BALTIMORE — Being an O's fan has been painful as of late.

The Orioles have dropped their second game of the series against the White Sox.

They are now nine games below .500.

Baltimore has lost its last 4 games in a row, making it six out of their last seven games resulting in a loss.

Trey Gibson gets his third loss of the season. He allowed eight runs on seven hits (including 2 home runs), six walks, and five strikeouts.

One positive aspect was Pete Alonso's 59th run of the year, which tied him for third in the AL and fifth in MLB at the end of the game.

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