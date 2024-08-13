The O's, and their newest additions, are back after almost two weeks away

BALTIMORE — It has been a while since the O’s took the field at Camden Yards.

"It does feel like a long time," said shortstop Gunnar Henderson. "Glad to be back home."

For the first time in nearly two weeks the Orioles are back in Baltimore. They host the Nationals on Tuesday night following their longest road trip of the season - a ten-game, eleven-day roadie in Cleveland, Toronto and Tampa Bay.

"[We have] definitely kind of been in a lull. But it seems like we are starting to figure out who we are and it seems like we’ve been putting a lot of good games together recently and just looking to get on a good streak here toward the home stretch," said Henderson.

The Birds only went .500 on the trip but still find themselves half a game up on the Yankees for first place in the A.L. East. They are 70-49, which is tied for the best record in baseball.

"[We're] very fortunate to be in this position and we are looking forward to this home stretch," said Henderson.

"We went 5-5 on the road trip and it was exciting to be around a group that was not satisfied with that kind of performance," added outfielder Austin Slater.

Slater is in a pretty unique position. He is suiting up for his first Orioles home game since coming over from Cincinnati at the trade deadline. The 31-year-old hasn’t even played a game inside Camden Yards in his career.

"This will be really exciting," he said. "Hopefully if I get in there I can help the club win and take home the first home victory of the season for myself and some of these guys that just got traded."

Orioles fans will also get their first live look at pitcher Trevor Rogers in an O’s uniform. The lefty is scheduled to make his first start at Camden Yards since being acquired at the deadline.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook