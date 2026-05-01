Tale of two games: grand slams, grand loss

BALTIMORE — The Orioles played a double header on Thursday. The first game was a scene from the field of dreams. Baltimore beat Houston 10-3.

While the second was more of a nightmare, as the Orioles would go on to lose 11-5.

Game one featured grand slams from Adley Rutschman and Jeremiah Jackson. Both bats have been on a heater lately.

For Rutschman, three of his four homers have been hit over six games since returning from the injured list on April 21.

Jackson's six homers on this season are a career high, hitting this mark in 29 games after hitting five in 48 games last season.

Pitcher Chris Bassitt got his second consecutive victory. Bassitt would get seven strikeouts and only allowed one run on seven hits.

In the second game, pitcher Brandon Young got his first loss of the season. He allowed 10 runs on 10 hits, with two walks and two strikeouts.

The bats also didn't muster up much in the second affair; however, Leody Taveras notched a two-run triple in the fourth inning of game two.