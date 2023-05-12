Splashing with the Birds

BALTIMORE — It’s the start of another big series for the Orioles. They begin a three-game set with the Pirates on Friday.

"It’s going to be a fun weekend series," said first baseman Ryan Mountcastle. "They’ve got a good team over there. I think they are in first in their division. It’s going to be a tough matchup but we are excited."

It can’t be tougher than their last time out against Major League-leading Tampa Bay. The Birds made a statement by taking two of three from the Rays. Manager Brandon Hyde heaped praise upon his pitching staff for not only their performance in that Rays series, but also in the series prior in Atlanta.

"That’s how you beat good clubs and good pitching, is you got to be able to pitch with them and we did that both series. So, I was really proud of our rotation."

The O’s (24-13) enter Friday with the second-best record in the American League. They are five games behind Tampa. Game time for game one against Pittsburgh is set for 7:05 p.m.

When first pitch arrives it should be around 80 degrees. If you are looking to cool off at the ballpark there is a new section in left field where you can do just that - section 86. They are calling it 'The Bird Bath Splash Zone'.

Tonight the "Bird Bath Splash Zone" makes its debut.



When the #Orioles hit for extra bases, fans in section 86 will be sprayed with water to mimic what O's players have done since early April... they've turned on the sprinklers.



Can confirm the hose is ready. 💦💪🤣 pic.twitter.com/5KzRN91ayh — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) May 12, 2023

Every time the Orioles hit for extra bases, fans in the section will be sprayed with water to mimic what O’s players have done since early April. When a player records an extra base hit, he looks to the dugout and does "the sprinkler". That signals his teammates to turn the fountains on. Players in the dugout then stream water out of their mouths.

Mountcastle leads the team in home runs. He is second in doubles.

"I think I was the first sprinkler and the first home hose. So, hopefully I can be the first splash zone guy to go off. So, whoever does it, I’m excited to see it," he said.

The homer hose is a funnel connected to a tube which players guzzle water from in celebration after they hit a home run.

Tyler Wells has some advice for proper splashing.

"Just pretend you’re on the field with us. The more you kind of buy into the celebration, the more fun it is and the more enjoyable it is for other fans as well as the players."

