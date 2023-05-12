Watch Now
SportsBaseballOrioles

Actions

Splashing with the Birds

Orioles debut 'Bird Bath Splash Zone' as they open a three-game series with the Pirates at Camden Yards
Orioles Home Hose
Julia Nikhinson/AP
Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) raises a water funnel in the dugout after scoring a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Orioles Home Hose
Posted at 6:03 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 18:07:17-04

BALTIMORE — It’s the start of another big series for the Orioles. They begin a three-game set with the Pirates on Friday.

"It’s going to be a fun weekend series," said first baseman Ryan Mountcastle. "They’ve got a good team over there. I think they are in first in their division. It’s going to be a tough matchup but we are excited."

It can’t be tougher than their last time out against Major League-leading Tampa Bay. The Birds made a statement by taking two of three from the Rays. Manager Brandon Hyde heaped praise upon his pitching staff for not only their performance in that Rays series, but also in the series prior in Atlanta.

"That’s how you beat good clubs and good pitching, is you got to be able to pitch with them and we did that both series. So, I was really proud of our rotation."

The O’s (24-13) enter Friday with the second-best record in the American League. They are five games behind Tampa. Game time for game one against Pittsburgh is set for 7:05 p.m.

When first pitch arrives it should be around 80 degrees. If you are looking to cool off at the ballpark there is a new section in left field where you can do just that - section 86. They are calling it 'The Bird Bath Splash Zone'.

Every time the Orioles hit for extra bases, fans in the section will be sprayed with water to mimic what O’s players have done since early April. When a player records an extra base hit, he looks to the dugout and does "the sprinkler". That signals his teammates to turn the fountains on. Players in the dugout then stream water out of their mouths.

Mountcastle leads the team in home runs. He is second in doubles.

"I think I was the first sprinkler and the first home hose. So, hopefully I can be the first splash zone guy to go off. So, whoever does it, I’m excited to see it," he said.

The homer hose is a funnel connected to a tube which players guzzle water from in celebration after they hit a home run.

Tyler Wells has some advice for proper splashing.

"Just pretend you’re on the field with us. The more you kind of buy into the celebration, the more fun it is and the more enjoyable it is for other fans as well as the players."

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices