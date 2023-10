BALTIMORE — WMAR-2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner and longtime Orioles beat writer Dan Connolly break down the Orioles' 3-2 ALDS game one loss to the Texas Rangers.

The duo discusses Kyle Bradish's start, the pressure on Grayson Rodriguez in Sunday's game two, Gunnar Henderson getting caught stealing in the ninth inning, the Birds' wasted opportunities in the late innings and more.