Rutschman trying to get right

BALTIMORE — After a day off the Orioles are back at Camden Yards on Tuesday to open up a quick two-game set with the Chicago Cubs.

It’s a new opponent for Adley Rutschman to try to get right against. The Orioles prized young catcher is in the midst of a four-game hitless streak.

He has not registered a base knock since May 30.

He has been held without a hit in seven of his past eight games.

On the season he is batting .137 (seven hits in 51 at-bats). He is definitely struggling two weeks into his major league career. His approach starting on Tuesday is just like it has been before.

"It’s always going to be the same. It’s going to be keep everything pitch to pitch, A.B. to A.B, and just continue to try to get better every day," he said.

He added that he feels more settled in with the Birds by the day.

"Every day just gets a little bit better and the more days you are here the better it gets."

Rutschman has starred at every level from college to Triple-A. Now he needs to get on track at the highest level.

"Same game. Just continue to try to get better every day," he said.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde isn’t worried. He continues to write Rutschman’s name in the lineup.

"I thought he swung the bat fairly well the last game. He lined out to right field. He hit a ball hard to the second baseman. Just the hits aren’t falling right now for him. Not to put too much pressure on himself, I’m trying to take the pressure off of him knowing how hard it is, what he’s going through right now," said Hyde. "Just try to take good at-bats. When he does that good things will happen because he’s so talented."

Rutschman will catch and hit sixth on Tuesday.

