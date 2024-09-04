Rodriguez (shoulder) says his 'arm is feeling good' after throwing first bullpen session since injury

BALTIMORE — Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez threw his first bullpen session on Tuesday since being sidelined with an injury to his throwing shoulder (right lat/teres). That injury occurred when he felt discomfort before a scheduled start on August 6.

"My arm is feeling good and I think right now that’s the most important thing, is just being able to get back up on the mound, let it eat a couple times," he said in the Baltimore clubhouse before the Orioles took on the Chicago White Sox.

The 24-year-old said he threw around 20 pitches, a mix of fastballs and off-speed stuff. He is not sure when his next bullpen session will happen. He only said it would be sooner rather than later.

One things is certain. He’s not rushing it.

"Obviously you want to get back out there as fast as you can. But, first and foremost just making sure you are healthy. That way you can at least make a few more [starts] into the postseason rather than rush back and set yourself back a little bit further," he said.

Rodriguez, who is tied with Corbin Burnes with a team-leading 13 wins, is one of a handful of players trying to make their way back from injury. Included in that group, among others, are relievers Jacob Webb and Danny Coulombe, starter Dean Kremer and third baseman Jordan Westburg.

Rodriguez said when the Birds get healthy watch out.

"I don’t think anybody wants to face us, especially when everybody is back [and] we’re moving at full gear. I think a lot of guys are confident in that. We are still playing good baseball. So, I think we are just going to keep looking ahead."

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook