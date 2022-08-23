Playoff fight continues for Orioles

BALTIMORE — It’s an attitude these Orioles are used to now that they are firmly in a playoff fight. That every-game-matters mentality.

"Now it’s just a matter of continuing to stay locked in and focusing on each game and seeing where we end up at the end of the day," said centerfielder Cedric Mullins.

The O’s open up a three-game set with the White Sox on Tuesday, a team tailing them in the race for the playoffs. Baltimore is 2.5 games out of a wild card spot and a 1.5 ahead of the Chi-Sox. This series is another chance to create some distance from a team around them in the standings.

"We want to control our own destiny and we just got to go out there and play our game and hopefully we can move up in the standings, for sure," said first baseman Ryan Mountcastle.

"Competitiveness brings out the best in us, I feel like. For us to be able to come out on top in a series is huge from here on out," added Mullins.

They’ll be facing Chicago’s top pitcher on Tuesday, Dylan Cease.

"Really good pitcher and is probably up for the Cy Young and it’s going to be a tough battle. But, we’re excited," said Mountcastle.

"Quite a test," said manager Brandon Hyde. "Tonight’s a really good starting pitcher. One of the best in baseball and he’s got great stuff."

Austin Voth will start for the O’s when first pitch arrives at 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's game will be the first time the Birds are taking the field since Sunday’s trip to Williamsport, Pa. when they beat Boston in the Little League Classic. Players say being part of such a unique experience has brought a tight-knight clubhouse even closer together.

"We were celebrating in the clubhouse and stuff," said Mountcastle. "It was a little bit more than a normal game. It was a great time and, yeah, I think the team definitely bonded over it."

