Pitcher Shane Baz finalizes 5-year, $68 million deal with the Orioles

BALTIMORE — Pitcher Shane Baz is staying in Baltimore.

Baz and the Orioles are finalizing a five-year, $68 million contract extension according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

He was drafted 12th overall in 2017 by Pittsburgh and was later traded to the Rays a year later where he shined.

Baz was later traded to the Orioles in December.

Since having a pair of elbow surgeries, he hasn't missed a start since.

Baz was set to reach free agency following the 2028 season. The deal will start this year, cover three arbitration seasons and buy out two free agent years, reports say.