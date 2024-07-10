O's try to bounce back while guy in charge of scooping balls bouncing foul is headed to all-star game

BALTIMORE — No matter how good the Orioles are, it goes without saying, there are going to be your fair share of 'L's' sprinkled in throughout the year.

"We have to understand we are going to [lose]. We don’t wind up winning every game," said outfielder Anthony Santander. "But, we come with the mentality to win every single day."

More often than not they’ve done that.

Resilience. That’s the word that best describes this O’s club.

"I think everybody knows here what is the goal. We come every single day with the right mentality, even after two or three losses," said Santander.

"There is really no secret or magic anything that helps us bounce back," added designated hitter/first baseman Ryan O'Hearn. "It’s just a talented group of guys that is good at turning the page."

The first-place O’s are 57-34 on the season and 15-11 in the game immediately after a loss. But six of those defeats have come during three-game and five-game losing skids. Baltimore fell to the Cubs on Tuesday 9-2.

"You can’t panic over one loss in July. It’s more about series," said O'Hearn.

A lot of talk this week has revolved around the Orioles all-stars. Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutchsman are starters. Corbin Burnes was added to the American League roster on Sunday. Jordan Westburg was added on Tuesday.

On Wednesday it was announced another O’s representative is heading to the Midsummer Classic.

Tyler Smith is on his way to Arlington, Texas next week as a ballboy. He was voted in by the fans. He’s been scooping up fouls for the O’s since 2019.

"It’s unbelievable. I got the email about 7:45 a.m. this morning," he said on the field before Wednesday's game. "I don’t think I slept much last night. It’s just been incredible. I still don’t think it’s set in yet."

Smith, 31, is from York, Pa. and works in elementary education.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook