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O's pitcher Zach Eflin gone for the season after Tommy John surgery

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Stephanie Scarbrough/AP
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Zach Eflin delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
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With an Orioles 5–3 win over the White Sox on Wednesday, they are now. 500.

The news unfortunately comes on the same day the bullpen loses a key piece.

Baltimore's right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin has had season-ending Tommy John surgery, according to ESPN.

The 32-year-old's season came to a pause after 3 innings during his first start against the Texas Rangers back on March 31st.

He was experiencing right elbow discomfort. The O's would transfer him to the 60-day injured list.

Last season, he was placed on the injury list three times as a result of back and lat issues.

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