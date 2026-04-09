O's pitcher Zach Eflin gone for the season after Tommy John surgery

With an Orioles 5–3 win over the White Sox on Wednesday, they are now. 500.

The news unfortunately comes on the same day the bullpen loses a key piece.

Baltimore's right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin has had season-ending Tommy John surgery, according to ESPN.

The 32-year-old's season came to a pause after 3 innings during his first start against the Texas Rangers back on March 31st.

He was experiencing right elbow discomfort. The O's would transfer him to the 60-day injured list.

Last season, he was placed on the injury list three times as a result of back and lat issues.

