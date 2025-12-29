Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
15  WX Alerts
Local SportsBaseballBaltimore Orioles

Actions

Orioles re-sign pitcher Zach Eflin to one-year deal for 2026 Season

Blue Jays Orioles Baseball
Stephanie Scarbrough/AP
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Zach Eflin delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, July 28, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Blue Jays Orioles Baseball
Posted

BALTIMORE — The Birds are not done flapping at Camden Yards. The O's announced that they signed right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin to a one-year major league contract for the 2026 season with a mutual option for 2027 Sunday night.

Elfin started for the birds on Opening Day in 2025, going 6-5 with a 5.93 ERA (47 ER/71.1 IP) with 88 hits (18 HR), 48 total runs, 13 walks, and 50 strikeouts last season.

His season was hampered as he hit the injured list three times and wouldn't see the mound again after July 28th.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are