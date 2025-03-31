BALTIMORE — As is often said: the baseball season is a long haul.

But a good start doesn't hurt. Game 5 of 162 ended in the win column on Monday as O's fans packed Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The game had all the makings of great opening day baseball in Baltimore: first of all, an Orioles win, and exciting offense to begin and end the ballgame. The O's amassed 15 hits in an 8-5 win against the Boston Red Sox.

Jonathan & first-grader Asher Polovoy from Howard County, MD made a day of it in Baltimore.

"People are really excited, especially in the first inning when they started putting together all the runs on the board. Feels nice to have baseball back here in Baltimore," Jonathan explained.

Asher had a great time, "Because there's a lot of cheering for the O's."

O's fans happy to witness home opener W again O's fans head home happy Monday after club wins home opener

“Opening day has definitely been a magical feeling," said Patrick Huggins, an O's fan. "The best one I’ve had so far. I live downtown- I live in Ridgley’s Delight. It was just a beautiful feeling.”

Thousands of fans left the stadium happy. They know this Orioles team's window is now, and despite early-season injuries to Gunnar Henderson, Colton Cowser, and star pitcher Kyle Bradish lingering on the IL, fans still have their eyes on October.

“My hope is we make the playoffs and we’ll go from there," said Zack Taylor, an O's fan from Sparrow's Point.

The Orioles rest Tuesday and are back at it this Wednesday evening, taking on the Red Sox at Camden Yards at 6:35pm.