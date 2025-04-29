Watch Now
O's end three-game skid defeating Yankees 4-3

The Orioles struck out a season high 15 batters on Monday
Stephanie Scarbrough/AP
Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, April 28, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
BALTIMORE — Well, what better way for the Baltimore Orioles to erase a three-game skid than defeating the New York Yankees? On Monday, the O's defeated the Yankees 4 to 3, and it seems like their pitching woes may have been solved at least for the moment.

The Orioles struck out a season high 15 batters on Monday, but offensively, a big credit goes to Ryan O'Hearn after he drilled a 3-run homer in the third inning yesterday. It is his 5th long ball of the season.

"I love the passion with how he plays. I love how he loves being a great teammate. For me, he is everything you want in a player with what he brings every single day. He's a ballplayer," says O's manager Brandon Hyde.

Monday's victory is the type of win Hyde says boost the morale of your club.

"[It's] a better vibe the next day. That's what winning game in the big leagues does is that everybody comes to the park the next day a little bit more upbeat and you're not thinking about yesterday or the day before, you're in a little bit better mindset," says Hyde.

Big news from the O's, Kyle Gibson will be making the start on the mound. It will be his season debut.

Hyde said it's gonna be more like a first start after spring training saying and he won't be putting him in any uncomfortable positions.

Hyde also says that his presence alone has really impacted this team in a major way.

