O's deal right-handed reliever Tyler Wells to Tampa Bay Rays

BALTIMORE — Another Baltimore Orioles player has been dealt to a division rival ahead of the trade deadline.

Right-handed reliever Tyler Wells has been traded to the Tampa Bay Rays, according to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan.

Full trade details have not yet been disclosed.

Wells, 31, made his debut with the Orioles during the 2021 season.

This season, he has tallied 53 strikeouts and posted a 2.67 ERA with a 0.96 WHIP.

His final game came in the Orioles' lone victory against the Philadelphia Phillies on July 31.

So far this deadline period, the team has dealt Taylor Ward to the Seattle Mariners and catcher Adley Rutschman to the Boston Red Sox.

The MLB trade deadline is set for 6 p.m.