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O's activate Adley Rutschman, Dylan Beavers from IL before Sunday finale against Nats

Adley Rutschman
David J. Phillip/AP
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman hit his fourth home run of spring training on Tuesday against the Red Sox. In the above photo Rutschman smacks a homer against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Adley Rutschman
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BALTIMORE — The Orioles are bringing in some reinforcements before capping off a three-game series rubber match against the Nationals at Camden Yards.

On Sunday the club activated catcher Adley Rutschman and outfielder Dylan Beavers from the injured list.

Beavers had missed time with a right oblique strain, while Rutschman was out with a concussion.

To make room for the pair on the active roster, Jeremiah Jackson was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

Catcher Sam Huff, meanwhile, was designated for assignment.

Entering Sunday's 1:35pm finale against Washington, the Birds find themselves at 39-45 on the season.

As it stands now the O's are 2.5 games back in the Wild Card, and 10 games behind the Yankees in the AL East.

Kyle Bradish is on the mound today.

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