Orioles win first series since July 10 with 5-2 victory over Angels behind Trevor Rodgers

BALTIMORE — The Orioles are back in the win column with a 5-2 win over the Angels.

The numbers say this is the first series victory for the O's since getting the brooms out for Kansas City July 10-12.

Trevor Rodgers would get the win pitching six innings with nine strikeouts and zero walks.

Camden Yards says he has given up a walk in his last three starts a first time in his career.

Christian Franklin became the first Oriole to hit leadoff for the Orioles within his first two MLB games since Xavier Avery did it in hist first and second career games in 2012.

Coby Mayo has counted 11 homers this season off left-handed pitchers.

Mayo and Tyler O'Neill went back to back homers like first Terminator and the sequel in the fourth inning. This is the fifth time the O's have hit back to back homers this season.

Taveras recorded his first career pinch-hit home run in the eighth inning.

The O's will see the Angels for game 3 at 12:35pm on Thursday.