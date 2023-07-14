Orioles 'wanting to get back after it' following All-Star break

BALTIMORE — It may have only been five days, but it seems like forever since the Orioles were on the diamond. At long last the Birds are back from the All-Star break on Friday ready to get the second half of the season started as they host the Miami Marlins.

The O’s head into the second half as one of the darlings of baseball. They are 19 games above .500, two games back of Tampa Bay for first place in the A.L. East and in the American League. Players, aside from the four All-Stars, used these last few days to recharge and rest to get ready for a stretch run to get this club back into the playoffs for the first time since 2016. That stretch run begins on Friday night.

"This is a big last half of the season and first playoff push we’ve had in a long time and, yeah, these days just help you get a little mental reset and just get back in the game mode and get ready for the second half," said shortstop Gunnar Henderson.

"We had a kind of optional workout last night where guys were able to come and do whatever they want to do. A ton of guys showed up," said manager Brandon Hyde. "Guys are wanting to get back after it. So, I think the energy level in our clubhouse is great. I love the way we finished the first half. So, that was a great feeling going into the break. I think the energy level is high in our clubhouse."

The O’s won five straight games heading into the break but it won’t be easy to keep that streak going. The Marlins are one of the surprises of baseball. They own a record of 53-39.

The Fish will start reigning National League Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara on Friday. He is only 3-7 on the year. The O’s counter with Dean Kremer. He is 9-4 and coming off a career-high 10 strikeouts on July 5 at the Yankees.

