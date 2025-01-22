Orioles to offer $5 beer & food all season long at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE — Out with the Ravens, in with the Orioles.

The start of Spring Training is around the corner.

On Wednesday the O's revealed a new "Birdland Value Menu" available at Camden Yards this upcoming season.

The value menu features about 11 items for $5 or less, including various 12 oz. beers (Miller High Life, Blue Moon, Leinenkugel’s, Stella Artois, Sierra Nevada).

Value items will be offered at multiple concession stands throughout the ballpark.

“Our fans are the heart and soul of this organization. By offering more affordable food and beverage options, we are directly reflecting our commitment to them,” said Catie Griggs, President of Business Operations for the Orioles.

Of course fans can still bring in certain outside food and beverages.

Here's a look at the full value menu.