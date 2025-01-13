Orioles reveal details for upcoming Birdland Caravan

Baseball season will be here before we know it and the Orioles are getting fans hyped for the 2025 season.

The organization announced details Monday for its 2025 Birdland Caravan, a three-day winter tour that brings the experience of the Orioles Park right to your area.

Events for the caravan include pop-up photo opportunities at different locations, community projects, mascot meet and greets, happy hours, and bowling.

Plus, fans will be able to take part in karaoke happy hour, which is new for the 2025 caravan.

Multiple Orioles players, including Colton Cowser, Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday, Chayce McDermott, Ryan Mountcastle, Ryan O'Hearn, Cade Povich, Adley Rutschman, and more will take part events throughout the tour.

The tour will make stops all throughout Maryland, including areas such as Baltimore, Bel Air, Columbia, Ellicott City, Halethorpe, and Severn.

The tour will take place from January 30 to February 1.

To purchase tickets for the caravan, or for more information, click here.