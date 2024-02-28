Orioles sign pitcher Teheran, topple Twins

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Baltimore Orioles continued to stay hot at spring training on Wednesday as they defeated the Minnesota Twins 12-3.

Ramon Urias and Colton Cowser hit home runs for the O's as the club pounded 17 hits.

Dean Kremer pitched two innings in his spring debut. He allowed two hits, one run, a walk and struck out two batters.

The Orioles improved to 5-1 in Grapefruit League play.

Before the game the O's signed veteran right-handed pitcher Julio Teheran to a Minor League contract with an invite to Major League Spring Training.

The 33-year-old made eleven starts and 14 appearances for the Brewers in 2023 with a 4.40 earned run average. He is a two-time All-Star with Atlanta (2014, 2016).

With injuries to starters Kyle Bradish (elbow) and John Means (elbow), the O's are looking for depth in their rotation. General manager Mike Elias has said he expects both Bradish and Means to pitch in 2024.

