Orioles set for 'pretty big series' against rival Yankees, Kimbrel day-to-day

BALTIMORE — It may be late April, but expect some late September vibes this week at Camden Yards.

"It’s a pretty big series. They’ve got a really good team over there and they are playing well. Excited to get it going," said Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle.

"It should be exciting. Four-game set against these guys. Looking forward to it," added left fielder Colton Cowser.

"When you are playing against a divisional opponent it means a little bit more. Even though it’s still early in the year you would love to play well against them," said manager Brandon Hyde.

It's the Orioles and the Yankees with first place in the American League East is on the line. New York enters the series with a one-game lead over the O’s atop the division.

"It’s an AL East team that’s a really, really good team," said Hyde. "They are off to a good start this season. It’s a tough lineup to pitch against."

Especially lately. The Yankees have plated 15 runs in each of their past two games, which were both wins in Milwaukee. Baltimore has bashed the entire season. The O's are tops in the Majors with 44 home runs. The Yanks are tied for second with 37.

"They got a really good lineup. We got a really good lineup. It should be a lot of fun," said Mountcastle.

Grayson Rodriguez is the Orioles' starting pitcher for Monday night. Clarke Schmidt goes for the Yanks.

The Orioles are coming off a three-game home series loss to the A’s. Both defeats followed blown saves by Craig Kimbrel. The closer experienced some upper-back tightness on Sunday before leaving the ninth inning. Hyde said Monday Kimbrel is feeling better, has some general soreness in his back and is day-to-day.

"I don’t think it was workload related. I don’t think that he was overworked," said Hyde. "I just think it was something that just kind of popped up."

