Orioles rout Blue Jays behind Adley Rutschman's stellar performance in Toronto

The Baltimore Orioles put on a dominating performance Friday night, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 13-3 behind a stellar showing from Adley Rutschman.

Rutschman got the O's on the board early in the game with a home run to center field.

He finished the contest with four hits and five RBIs.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a sacrifice fly to center, allowing George Springer to put the Blue Jays on the board.

The Blue Jays then took the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning when Brandon Valenzuela homered to center field, driving in Kazuma Okamoto to make the score 3-1.

Shortly after, the Orioles went on a scoring frenzy that included a home run from Coby Mayo.

Pitcher Brandon Young worked six innings for Baltimore, allowing three runs on seven hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

The O's improved to 31-33 on the season, now just two games below .500.

They'll face the Blue Jays in Game 2 of the series on Saturday, June 6.

First pitch is set for 3:07 p.m.