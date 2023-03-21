Watch Now
Orioles rip Red Sox in Grapefruit League action

Baltimore defeats Boston 6-2 in teams' final game before they meet on opening day of the regular season
David J. Phillip/AP
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman hit his fourth home run of spring training on Tuesday against the Red Sox. In the above photo Rutschman smacks a homer against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Posted at 4:11 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 16:11:34-04

SARASOTA, Fla. — Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle each hit solo home runs in the first inning as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, 6-2.

The O's hammered Sox starter Chris Sale for nine hits and six runs over five innings.

Rutschman hit his fourth homer of the spring. For Mountcastle it was his second.

Cole Irvin worked into the sixth inning for Baltimore. The lefty starter tossed 69 pitches. He allowed 7 hits, one of which was a home run. He struck out three and walked no batters.

The Orioles open their regular season on March 30 in Boston. The Birds' home opener is April 6 against the New York Yankees.

