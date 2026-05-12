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Orioles rally for 3-2 comeback win over Yankees on Monday behind Coby Mayo's go-ahead homer

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Stephanie Scarbrough/AP
Baltimore Orioles' Coby Mayo rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, May 11, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Yankees Orioles Baseball
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BALTIMORE — The O's come away victorious with a 3-2 win against the Yankees.

10 of Baltimore's 19 wins this season have been comebacks.

Monday night was no different.

The O's were scoreless with Yankees pitcher Ryan Weathers on the mound, holding them to a donut for the first six innings.

Baltimore was down 2-0.

Then Coby Mayo said, "If no one will do it, I will."

In the seventh, Mayo smacked the go-ahead three-run homer. The ball was on a first-class trip, a 389-foot trip to left field.

Tyler O'Neill had a crucial ladder catch in right field in the 9th.

Anthony Nunez got the save, and Dietrich Enns got the win.

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