Orioles press box renamed to honor longtime Baltimore sportswriter

BALTIMORE, MD — The press box at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a new name.

It will forever be known as "The Jim Henneman Press Box" in honor of the longtime Baltimore sportswriter and official scorer of the Baltimore Orioles.

Hanneman has covered Baltimore sports for eight decades and is still covering Baltimore sports.

According to theBaltimore Orioles Henneman began his career as a writer with the Baltimore News-American in 1958. He was then named Public Relations Director for the Baltimore Bullets in 1968, a position he held for 5 years, before returning to the News-American as an Orioles beat writer until 1979.

In '79 he moved to The Evening Sun and The Baltimore Sun on the Orioles beat from 1980-95, including a year as the Baseball Writers’ Association of America president in 1984.

He was the primary official scorer at Orioles home games from 1997-2019. Henneman is the author of “60 Years of Orioles Magic,” the Orioles’ 60th anniversary book published in 2015.

Henneman has four children, 10 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

He still covers the Orioles. Now it is for Press Box, where he is a longtime columnist and contributor