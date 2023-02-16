Orioles pitchers and catchers open spring training

SARASOTA, Fla. — While it was a dark, dreary, rainy Thursday in Baltimore, it was far from it in Sarasota, Fla. The Orioles hopped on the field for the first time to open Spring Training 2023.

The first workout for pitchers and catchers inside Ed Smith Stadium took place. After years of disappointment, the Birds are finally expected to firmly be in the postseason mix all year long.

"We really like this team and it’s going to be a dogfight. I know that," said general Manager Mike Elias responding to those who predict his team will take a step back this season. "I think we’ve got a good shot to get into the playoffs this year and we’re going for that."

Part of the spring sessions will be learning Major League Baseball’s new rules and changes. Things like a the pitch clock, limited pickoff attempts, no shift and bigger bases are being implemented.

"We are starting really educating our guys today. Ourselves too. There are a lot of [new rules]. So just kind of getting used the them," said manager Brandon Hyde. "A lot of us have never seen new rules in place so it will be interesting the first day of games how the clock and - you see the bigger bases out there. So, we're going through that stuff with the players now and then we’ll have drills and things like that to kind of simulate game situations with the new rules."

The O’s are dealing with some injury trouble to a few relievers. Dillon Tate has a forearm strain. He is expected to miss most or all of April. Closer Felix Bautista is dealing with knee and shoulder injuries. D.L. Hall has a lumbar issue. Nick Vespi is still working his way back from hernia surgery.

Position players are set to report on Monday. The first full squad workout set for Tuesday. Grapefruit League game No. 1 arrives on Feb. 25 against Minnesota.

