Orioles outlast Mariners 5-3 after lengthy rain delay, Segano earns team-leading 10th win of the season

BALTIMORE — Coming off their first walk-off win of the season Wednesday, the O's wanted to keep that momentum going on Thursday in their rubber match against the Seattle Mariners.

It may have taken a 2 hour and 18 minute weather delay, but the O's outlasted the Mariners 5-3.

The bats got going for the O's in the bottom of the 4th. Ryan Mountcastle dropped a hit in between the shortstop and left fielder, sending Jordan Westburg to 3rd.

With runners on the corners after a wild Mariners pitch, Westburg beat the throw home getting the first run of the day on the board.

With the O's up 1-0 and runners on the corners again, some questionable base running turned into an advantage. Daniel Johnson, caught between 1st and 2nd, gave Mountcastle the opening he needed, sliding home and giving the birds a 2-0 advantage off the double steal.

In the same inning, more damage was done. Jeremiah Jackson lasered an RBI single into center field for a 3-run 4th inning.

Just before rain started to fall in the bottom of the fifth, Gunner Henderson hit one down the 3rd baseline for an RBI single.

Segano pitched extremely well, tossing 5 and 1/3 scoreless innings, earning a team-leading 10th win on the season.

"Pretty good. I mean, no runs, throwing strikes, good velocity, good split, good command. I mean he was good, you know, we were kind of dreaming on him going a couple more innings right there, the way that thing was going," said the manager.

"Really unfortunately I feel like he's had a lot of rain to deal with this year. Strangely, he's kind of been the guy. I like Kramer was the guy maybe a couple years ago or last year, but it's landed on him a lot, as most veteran players do. He's handled it very well."

The O's have wrapped up their series against the Mariners and will now travel to Houston to take on the AL West leading Astros.

