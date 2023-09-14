Orioles open biggest series of the season

BALTIMORE — We have a high-stakes series on-tap at Oriole Park starting on Thursday. It is the series of the season for the Orioles as they open a four-game set against Tampa Bay.

The Birds enter Thursday with a two-game lead over the Rays in the American League and in the A.L. East division. A series win against the Rays and the O’s will take control of the division race down the stretch. Just one win and they clinch the season series over Tampa.

It is far from your ordinary September set.

"It is exactly what you play for, to be in the race here in the middle of September," said first baseman Ryan O'Hearn. "Clearly it’s a big series. A lot of implications and one we’ve been looking forward to."

"These are definitely meaningful games. We are playing against a great club. There are two really good teams out there playing in a weekend series in the middle of September," said Orioles manager Brandon Hyde. "I really want our guys to just relax and enjoy all the moments."

Hyde enjoyed the news he received on Ryan Mountcastle. The first baseman avoided the injured list after he left Wednesday's game against St. Louis with left shoulder discomfort. Hyde said Mountcastle might even be available off the bench.

"He is feeling a lot better. The imaging was all positive and so he is just day-to-day right now," said Hyde.

Also available off the bench Thursday is Heston Kjerstad. The second overall pick in the 2020 draft, called up from Triple-A, is not in the starting lineup. When he does take the field it will be the 24-year-old’s Major League debut.

"It’s great. This is something I’ve worked for my whole life, something you’ve thought about. So, just to finally be here and be in the moment it’s been awesome so far," said the outfielder. "Definitely an honor to be part of this stacked lineup and just wanting to contribute any way I can."

Heading into Thursday the Orioles' magic number to clinch the division is 15 games. Their magic number to clinch a playoff spot is just four games. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.

