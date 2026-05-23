Orioles matchup with Detroit Tigers postponed due to inclement weather

BALTIMORE — Saturday's Orioles game with the Detroit Tigers has been postponed due to inclement weather the team announced.

The game will be made up as part of a split-admission doubleheader on Sunday, May 24.

Separate tickets will be required to attend each game.

Game one will begin at 12:35 p.m. with game two scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Tickets for today's postponed game will automatically be valid for game two and 15,000 fans will receive the Samuel Basallo bobblehead giveaway.

For more information, click here.